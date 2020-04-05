The king of Morocco, Mohammed VI has released 5,654 prisoners and given orders to protect the inmates from the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, the justice ministry stated on Sunday.

The inmates were selected on the basis of their age, frail health, time spent in prison and good conduct, the ministry said in a statement. The north African country has confirmed as of Sunday morning 919 coronavirus cases, including 59 deaths.

Coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world as the deadly virus has spread to nearly 180 countries infecting over one million people and calling the lives of more than 64,000 globally. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic. The virus outbreak which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has shifted its epicentre to the US.

(With agency inputs)