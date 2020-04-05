Due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Kabul with one virus-related death, the Governor of the Afghan capital said authorities will impose more restrictions in the city to stop the spread of the disease.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health said that with the emergence of 38 new cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in Afghanistan has increased to 337, reports TOLO News.

Of the new cases, Kabul and Herat province each reported 10 infections. Herat currently accounted for the highest number of cases in the country with 216, while Kabul came second with 53 cases. The overall death toll stood at eight.

Violators will be arrested

In a statement, Kabul Governor Yaqoub Haidari, said: "We will arrest the violators and will put them in quarantine. We will also ask their employer to fine them."

Police in the capital city has said that it will be more serious in enforcing the restrictions.

"Our countrymen have not respected the quarantine in a real way, there will be more serious measures starting tomorrow," said Mohammad Daud Mirzayee, the deputy commander of the Kabul police.

A country-wide lockdown came into effect in Afghanistan on March 28 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

During quarantine, citizens are only allowed to leave their homes for health or security reasons and to buy food and other necessities.

All government organizations remained closed except for those related to health and security and those which provide life-saving and urgent services to citizens.