More Hunter Biden Dirt: Jack Maxey Threatens to Post 450 Gigabytes of Deleted Data From Infamous Laptop

The identity of a whistleblower, who had previously shared shocking details about Hunter Biden through his laptop, has been revealed. Jack Maxey, a former co-host of ex-Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon's podcast the War Room, had shared stunning revelations about Hunter Biden to congressmen and media.

Maxey left the US fearing any action from the top administration and currently he is in Zurich, Switzerland.

In 2021, He had given copies of the hard drive of Hunter Biden's laptop to Senator Chuck Grassley, the Washington Post and the New York Times but Maxey claimed that they all did not disclose any details for months.

He has been in Zurich for the past two weeks and is working with IT professionals to receive more data from the abandoned laptop.

Maxey has claimed that has found nearly 450 gigabytes of deleted material from the laptop and this material includes 80,000 images and videos and more than 1,20,000 archived emails. He has warned to post all of the material online in the coming weeks.

How Did Maxey Get The Details?

Joe Biden's son had abandoned his laptop at a store in Delaware in 2019 but the owner John Mac Isaac had given a copy of the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer. Later Giuliani had passed it to Maxey.

Why Did Maxey Go to Switzerland?

Maxey has revealed that he fled to Switzerland to safely do the forensic examination of Hunter Biden's laptop in a place where his liberty is respected and ideals of liberal democratic principles would not be violated.

He is not confident that he could do such things in the US as to when he contacted the media last year about Hunter Biden's laptop black suburban SUVs had appeared outside his house.

Even his friends who previously worked for US intelligence had received strange calls as Maxey has shared copies with them.

'If you don't release enough of this so that they know you can release all of it, I'm telling you, brother, you're a dead man,' Maxey claimed one former intelligence agency senior staffer told him soon after he received the hard drive in 2020, according to the Daily Mail.

'Very dear friends of mine, the sharp tip of the spear, were making welfare calls to me every day, basically to see if I was still alive,' he added.

Many revelations have emerged from Hunter's laptop such as his escapades with sex workers, drugs and close relationships with Chinese firms and individuals. He was also working with a Pentagon contractor who funded bioweapon labs at Ukraine's border with Russia.