NASA, the United States space agency has confirmed that a swarm of asteroids is heading towards earth this week. The biggest among these asteroids have the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza while the smallest asteroid is just 16 meters long.

Seven among these asteroids will zoom past the earth on October 08, 2019. NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Studies revealed that these approaching asteroids are 2019 TU, 2019 TW1, 2019 RK, 2019 TC1, 2019 SB6, 2019 TM and 2019 TS. Out of these asteroids, 2019 TM is as large as 63 meters in size.

If any of these asteroids hit the earth, it will cause catastrophic effects in the impacted area. However, considering the size of these asteroids, the chances of a global scale effect are pretty less.

On October 09, asteroids named 2019 TV1, 2019 TZ and 2019 SL7 will zoom past the earth. 2019 SX5, the asteroid which has the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza will make its close approach with the earth on October 10, 2019.

Even though various factors could increase the chances of a possible collision with the earth, experts reveal that none of these asteroids could pose a threat considering the distance at which these space bodies are zooming past the blue planet.

However, the earth will witness a possible doomsday scenario as asteroid Apophis will pass within just 19,000 miles of our planet's surface. This 340-meter wide asteroid is currently barrelling at a speed of 25,000 miles per hour, and any chance in the trajectory could cause a doomsday scenario on the planet. An impact on the earth's surface will create a crater that could be several miles wide, and it may kill millions of people.

In the meantime, NASA is now busy developing a planetary defense weapon system to protect the planet from potential asteroid hits that may happen in the future. Using this weapon, NASA is planning to deflect dangerous space bodies that are capable of unleashing chaos on the planet.