The trouble seems to be escalating for the disgraced Prince Andrew, with 39-year-old Johanna Sjoberg coming out as the latest victim in the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein case. The victim of the American sex offender claims that Prince Andrew groped her breasts at Epstein's home. The victim was 21 years old at the time of the incident.

Reappearing more than a decade after she first levelled the allegations against the sacked Prince in 2007, Sjoberg has hinted at the possibility of approaching the FBI and providing key evidence into the extent of association between the dead paedophile and the British royal.

Allegations levelled by Johanna Sjoberg:

Sjoberg claims about Andrew emerged in documents released earlier this year, related to a defamation case involving Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, who claimed that she was forced by Epstein to indulge in sexual encounter with Andrew when she was merely 17 years old. It was revealed that on the fateful day, Epstein had brought both the victims, Johanna and Virginia from Palm Beach, Florida, to Manhattan, New York, in order to entertain Andrew.

The prince was gifted his look-alike puppet. During the incident, Ghislaine Maxwell, the madame who procured gullible girls for Epstein, who was present in the house, placed the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast. "It was then Andrew groped me. I sat on his lap, and he put his hand on my breast," said Sjoberg.

It is strongly believed that following the accusations levelled against Prince Andrew in 2007, Virginia mustered the courage to reveal her encounter with Andrew.

Importance of Sjoberg's statement

In 2007, Sjoberg had already given a statement in the US Courts regarding the incident. According to a source: "As a victim of Epstein, Sjoberg's testimony over how she was recruited and abused is vital to the FBI. Despite Epstein's suicide, they are ­determined all those who enabled his crimes will face justice. It is a promise they made to the victims."

"Andrew has had serious allegations made against him and agents are determined that a person's standing in life does not make them immune from being ­questioned."

It is also believed that the federal agency is trying to find a way to question Prince Andrew, who had previously cancelled his tour to Bahrain after the interview fiasco. Earlier, in a statement issued following his removal from the royal duties, Andrew had said that he was willing to help any law enforcement agency with their investigations.