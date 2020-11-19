More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 Presidential Election than they are happy about Democrat nominee Joe Biden winning the election, according to a new poll conducted by Monmouth University. This once again reflects the sentiments attached with this year's election and how a majority of American's started disliking Trump.

The strange sentiment associated with this year's election also takes into account the opinion of the people who voted for Biden, who are obviously happy that Trump lost the election. Moreover, among the people polled, 60 percent said Biden won the election fairly, while 32 percent, echoing the president's spurious assertions, believed widespread voter fraud was the reason for his victory.

People's Dislike for Trump

Around 34 percent, or one-third of the people polled, said that they are happy that Trump lost, while 25 percent said that they are happy with Biden winning the election. Besides, another 18 percent said they were "satisfied" with Trump's loss, compared with 28 percent who were "dissatisfied", while 10 percent said they were "angry."

On the other hand, 36 percent of Trump voters who said they were angry with Biden's win. People who voted for Biden were also more likely to be happy Trump lost (73 percent) than happy Biden won (57 percent).

The poll also found that majority of people are unhappy with the way Trump has so far handled the transition process by not accepting his defeat. One-third of the residents said that Trump delay in conceding defeat could pose as a major threat to the nation's security.

Trump a Threat?

The poll also cites that 26 percent people feel that Trump's decision to stall the transition possesses is minor threat, meaning a little over half of the country is concerned about the lagging process on national security grounds. Moreover, 60 percent of respondents said Biden won the election fairly, while 32 percent, mostly Trump supports, believed widespread voter fraud was the reason for his victory.

This comes days after Trump filed a series of lawsuits claiming that widespread vote fraud cost him the election. However, a number of lawsuits have already been dismissed. That said, the poll clearly shows people' dissatisfaction with Trump.

One of the major reasons behind this is the growing fears of coronavirus and the way Trump administration handled the situation in the initial stages of the outbreak. In fact, earlier this week, Biden said that the lack of coordination with the Trump administration related to dealing with the pandemic was the biggest threat facing his transition into office.

The poll was conducted from November 12-16 with 810 adults. The findings of the survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.