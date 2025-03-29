More Than 950,000 Households in Singapore to Receive U-Save, S&CC Rebates in April 2025

U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates will be given to over 950,000 Singaporean households residing in Housing and Development Board (HDB) apartments in April.

The Ministry of Finance stated on Friday, March 28, that these rebates assist lower- to middle-income HDB households in defraying their utility costs and S&CC. For the fiscal year 2025, this is the first quarterly payout.

Additional U-Save will be made available to Singaporean HDB households in April and October to assist them in managing their utility bills, as was stated during Budget 2025. This is in addition to the standard U-Save GST Voucher rebates.

Depending on their HDB apartment type, qualifying households will get up to S$190 (US$140) in U-Save in April.

In the fiscal year 2025, qualifying HDB homes in Singapore will earn a total of up to S$760 in U-Save rebates.

Depending on the type of HDB flat they own, qualified households will also receive S&CC rebates for up to one month in April.

During the fiscal year 2025, qualifying households will receive S&CC rebates for a maximum of three and a half months.

The news from MOF coincides with the revelation that household gas and electricity rates will not change from April to June.

Eligible homes can take advantage of the S&CC and U-Save refunds without doing anything.

The S&CC rebates will be credited immediately to the households' S&CC accounts with their local town councils, and the U-Save rebates will be credited directly to the households' utilities accounts with SP Services.