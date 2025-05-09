More Than 80 Traffic Summonses Issued to Errant Heavy Vehicle Drivers During 3-Day Crackdown

Singapore police said on Friday, May 9, that 87 summonses were issued to negligent heavy truck drivers for a variety of traffic offenses during a three-day enforcement operation.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and traffic police conducted an operation from May 5 to May 7 that resulted in the stopping of 192 heavy vehicles for inspection.

Of these, 81 drivers received summonses for offences ranging from speeding, using cell phones while driving to failing to maintain left and speed limits markings not being clearly visible. A few drivers received multiple summonses.

Additionally, 94 LTA-related offenses were found, including overloaded cars and excluded vehicles operating on expressways without a permission.

The journalists were given a close-up view of the operation on Wednesday, May 8, during the final phase of the enforcement blitz.

The officers stood by a route near Tuas, keeping an eye on large vehicles and directing cars to pull over for examination.

Two drivers were issued summonses for not displaying speed limiter labels at the top right of the vehicles' windscreens.

During the three-day operation, 24 heavy vehicles were seized for failing to display the labels, including these. The police expressed "particular concern" over the quantity of large vehicles they discovered driving without these stickers.

The law requires speed limiters, which are usually attached to the accelerator system, to be installed in heavy trucks with a maximum burdened weight of more than 12 tons.

The police said that they drastically lower the chance of speed-related collisions by limiting the top speed of large vehicles.

According to them, they aid in lowering the number of fatalities and injuries when combined with other strategies like enforcement and infrastructure upgrades.

Traffic police have mandated that trucks with a maximum loaded weight of 3,501 kg to 12,000 kg be equipped with speed limiters as of January 2024. These make sure that trucks don't exceed the 60 km/h speed limit.

Depending on whether they were registered before or after 2018, lorries were given two to three years to adhere to the speed limiter requirement.

Speed limiters must be installed by January 1, 2026, for individuals registered prior to January 1, 2018, who weigh between 5,001 and 12,000 kg, and by July 1, 2026, for those weighing between 3,501 and 5,000 kg.

The type of speed limiter installed the set speed in kilometers per hour, the seal number, and the vehicle registration number should all be listed on the speed limiter labels.

Incorrectly displaying the speed limiter labels can result in a fine of up to S$1,000 (US$770), three months in jail, or both.

In order to schedule the installation of a speed limiter, the police also urged businesses and truck owners to get in touch with authorized representatives as soon as possible.

The authorities added, "Early compliance not only meets regulatory requirements but also contributes to safer roads for all road users."