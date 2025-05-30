More Than 40 People Arrested for Suspected Vice Activities Following Police Operation in Singapore's Geylang

Over 40 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in criminal activities, including the illegal operation of lotteries at a food court near Geylang Lorong 23.

The police said on Friday, May 30, that the authorities conducted an enforcement operation near the food court on Thursday, May 29, arresting 42 persons aged 25 to 63.

In addition, a 50-year-old woman was detained at a hotel on Geylang Road for reportedly giving sexual services, and a 49-year-old woman for allegedly conducting unlawful lotteries.

Both of their illicit acts were claimed to have taken place in the food court.

If proven guilty, people engaging in illegal lotteries may face a fine of up to S$500,000, a seven-year prison sentence, or both.

Those found guilty of prostitution offenses may face a fine of up to S$100,000, imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both. Repeat offenders convicted of vice-related crimes face fines of up to S$150,000, imprisonment for up to seven years, or both.