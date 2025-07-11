More Than 150 Illegal E-Bikes, Mobility Devices Seized by LTA in Last 2 Months

Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday, July 11, that during the previous two months, it had conducted island wide enforcement operations and detected 232 active mobility offences and seizing 151 non-compliant devices.

In a Facebook post, LTA stated that it collaborated with police officers from the neighborhood police centers in Marina Bay, Punggol, and Geylang to target user groups that were large during the June school break.

According to the authority, the offenses include illegally modified e-bikes, riding bicycles without functional handbrakes, and using power-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, with incorrect or missing registration plates.

A fine of up to S$1,000, three months in jail, or both could be imposed on first-time offenders who are found to be using improper or obscured e-bike number plates.

Anyone found using non-compliant devices on paths faces a maximum fine of S$10,000, a six-month jail sentence, or both.