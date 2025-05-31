More Than 130 People, Including 14-Year-Old Arrested in Drug Raids, Over S$600K Worth of Drugs Seized

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Saturday, May 31, that 139 people were arrested and nearly 3.6 kg of heroin was seized during drug raids across Singapore in May. Of the 139 arrested, the youngest was a 14-year-old student for suspected drug use.

CNB officers conducted an island-wide anti-drug operation from May 18 to May 30, covering areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Boon Keng, Bukit Merah, Jurong and Sengkang.

The authority issued a press release and stated, "A total of about 3,588g of heroin, 2,744g of cannabis, 1,303g of 'Ice', 155g of ketamine, 54g of 'Ecstasy', 26g of cocaine, 213 of Erimin-5 tablets, 49 vape devices suspected to contain THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and 22 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps were seized."

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $626,700 and could potentially feed the addiction of 2,840 abusers for a week.

CNB initiated a raid on Tuas South Avenue early on May 23, based on information gathered.

CNB said that five foreign nationals, aged 23 to 34, were arrested for suspected narcotics offenses. Two of them attempted to resist arrest, thus "necessary force" was used to subdue them.

"Two men, aged 25 and 34, put up a struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue them. A 23-year-old man was spotted by CNB officers in the process of disposing of substances believed to be drugs. The disposed items, including about 2g of cannabis, were seized and the 23-year-old was arrested after he was suspected to have been disposing drugs," CNB added.

In addition, the authority also stated that a 24-year-old man was found with a small amount of 'Ice' on his person; and "a total of about 27g of cannabis was found in a room in a residential lodging in the vicinity. The lodger, aged 32 years old was arrested for possession of a controlled drug."

On May 28, CNB officers raided a hotel room in Geylang Lorong 10 and arrested a 46-year-old man for alleged narcotics trafficking charges.

The officers forced their way in because the man refused to open the door.

More than 2.8kg of heroin was discovered, along with 565g of Ice, 20g of Cannabis, 24g of Ketamine, four Erimin-5 tablets, and over S$500 in cash.

The following day, a 29-year-old male was arrested in the parking lot of a condominium on Tampines Street 86 for alleged narcotics trafficking offenses.

According to CNB, he was led to his "hideout in the condominium". Officers discovered over 2kg of cannabis, 165g of ice, 103g of ketamine, 37g of ecstasy, 26g of cocaine, 22 LSD stamps, Erimin-5 tablets, and 49 vapes.

Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, director CNB's Intelligence Division, said: "The operation demonstrates CNB's relentless and resolute stance against drugs. The drugs we seized from the operation would have destroyed countless lives and families in Singapore."

"Our message is clear - those who choose to profit from selling drugs will face the full force of CNB's actions. We will hunt these drug traffickers down to keep Singapore drug-free for our communities."

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, or 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, they may face the mandatory death penalty.