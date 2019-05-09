More than 1,000 guns were seized from a house located in an upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood, police said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) personnel served a search warrant on Wednesday in an investigation of someone suspected of manufacturing and selling illegal firearms, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said.

In aerial footage from the scene, hundreds of guns are seen scattered out in the driveway of the house in Holmby Hills, CNN reported.

The weapons range from handguns to rifles.

Bureau spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun said in a written statement that authorities were anonymously tipped off that someone was "conducting illegal firearms transaction outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possess".

Along with the weapons, firearm manufacturing equipment and tools were also found at the home.

Officers from both agencies remained on the scene and continued the investigation.

In 2015, LAPD seized 1,200 guns, seven tonnes of ammunition and $230,000 in cash from a home.

The owner had died of natural causes and was found in a vehicle outside. At that time it was considered one of the largest weapon's seizure from one home, the LAPD said.