Moral Group Expands Horizons: Announces Entry into Hotel and Healthcare Sectors

Lucknow: In a grand event at the Ekana Indoor Stadium, Moral Group of Companies celebrated 18 years of success while unveiling its plans to enter the hotel and hospital industries. Thousands of company employees and officials from across the country attended the ceremony, which commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

Speaking about the group's vision, CMD Arun Sharma highlighted their journey of hard work and growth, marking this milestone as a significant achievement. Managing Director Ajay Kumar Sharma shared the company's future plans, announcing their expansion into the hospitality and healthcare sectors. He promised that their hotels would offer world-class hospitality, while their hospitals would ensure top-quality medical services accessible to all.

Ajay Sharma described the event as the Yuva Moral Varsh Mahakumbh, celebrating the energy and achievements of the group.

The highlight of the evening was the Moral Bharat Samman, where notable personalities were honored for their contributions to society. International author Shiv Khera, actors Raza Murad and Rahul Roy, folk singer and environmental advocate Krishna Nand Rai, and food entrepreneur Vishal Singh (Foodman) were among those recognized.

Shiv Khera inspired the audience with an impactful motivational speech, leaving thousands feeling empowered and energized. Additionally, Moral Group launched its new app, Great Finshore, further showcasing its commitment to innovation.

The event concluded with the recognition of several company officials, celebrating their hard work and dedication.