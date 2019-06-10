United States President Donald Trump said that the moon, the Earth's only natural satellite, is actually a part of planet Mars. Taking to Twitter, POTUS said, "For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

This had left Twitter in splits as well as NASA, who had an epic reply to POTUS. NASA's administrator, Jim Bridenstine gave an appropriate response to President Trump. He tweeted saying, "As @POTUS said, @NASA is using the Moon to send humans to Mars! Right now, @MarsCuriosity and @NASAInSight are on Mars and will soon be joined by the Mars 2020 rover and the Mars helicopter."

Trump is quite famous for receiving flak on social media plaforms including Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, "The president said the Moon is part of Mars and truth is, that's not even the dumbest thing he's said this week."

Another one had called Trump out for his comments. She wrote, "Wait a minute. @realDonaldTrump Didn't you just post, on May 13, 2019, say we are going back to the MOON? um, yes, yes you did. HUH? Mars part of the Moon? Are you frikken serious? You cannot be this dumb. Or can you?"

Here are some of the best reactions to Trump's latest controversial tweet.