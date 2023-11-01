Moon in the Day: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Moon in the Day will premiere on ENA on Wednesday (November 1) at 9:00 pm KST. It is based on a famous Naver webtoon of the same name. The mini-series will share a heartbreaking and chilling love story of 1500 years. It follows a man whose lover kills him and a woman who has no memories of her past life. People in Korea can watch the historical romance drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series will move back and forth to take viewers through the past and present lives of the onscreen couple. Time has stopped for the man after his lover killed him. His lover does not remember anything about her past life, but she continues to lead a painful life. The drama will begin by introducing top star Han Jun Oh, who suffers from insecurities.

Here is everything about the new ENA drama Moon in the Day, starring Kim Young Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, and Lee Geung Young.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The historical romance drama will premiere on ENA on Wednesday (November 1) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of the Moon in the Day:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 1:00 pm

France - 1:00 pm

Spain - 1:00 pm

UK - 12:00 pm

South Africa - 2:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Kim Young Dae will portray a dual role in the drama -- as top star Han Jun Oh and an elite noble of the Silla Dynasty named Do Ha. Actress Pyo Ye Jin will also play dual roles -- as firefighter-turned-bodyguard Kang Young Hwa and the sole survivor of a noble family from Daega named Han Ri Ta. A teaser video introduces viewers to the present and past lives of the onscreen couple. Love birds become enemies during the transition from past to present.

Actor On Joo Wan will appear in the mini-series as the top star's older brother, Han Min Oh. He is the CEO of Beginning Entertainment. Teaser images feature the complicated relationship between the siblings. The first image focuses on the brotherhood. The next still teases an unexpected incident that will change their relationship.