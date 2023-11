Moon in the Day Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Moon in the Day episode 8 will air on ENA on Thursday (November 23) at 9:00 pm KST. The chapter will follow Han Jun Oh and Kang Young Hwa as they get closer to each other. It will reveal new details about their past. People in Korea can watch the historical romance drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series is based on a famous Naver webtoon of the same name. It will share a heartbreaking and chilling love story of 1500 years. It follows a man who was killed by his lover and a woman who has no memories of her past life. The drama will move back and forth to take viewers through the past and present lives of the onscreen couple.

Time has stopped for the man after his lover killed him. His lover does not remember anything about her past life, but she continues to lead a painful life. The drama will begin by introducing top star Han Jun Oh, who suffers from insecurities.

Here is everything about Moon in the Day episode 8, starring Kim Young Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, and Lee Geung Young.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The historical romance drama will air its next episode on ENA on Thursday (November 23) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon in the Day Episode 8:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 1:00 pm

France - 1:00 pm

Spain - 1:00 pm

UK - 12:00 pm

South Africa - 2:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Kim Young Dae portrays a dual role in the drama -- as top star Han Jun Oh and an elite noble of the Silla Dynasty named Do Ha. Actress Pyo Ye Jin also plays dual roles -- as firefighter-turned-bodyguard Kang Young Hwa and the sole survivor of a noble family from Daega named Han Ri Ta. Love birds become enemies during the transition from past to present.

Actor On Joo Wan appears in the mini-series as the top star's older brother, Han Min Oh. He is the CEO of Beginning Entertainment. The sibling love between Han Min Oh and Han Jun Oh will bring troubled moments for Kang Young Hwa. Her job as the bodyguard of a top star makes things difficult for her.

The preview stills for this week focus on the complicated relationship between Han Jun Oh and his brother, Han Min Oh. The CEO of Beginning Entertainment will start to feel uneasy after learning the truth about his younger brother. The viewers can look forward to a sibling rivalry in the upcoming episode.