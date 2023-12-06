Moon in the Day Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Moon in the Day episode 12 will air on ENA on Wednesday (December 6) at 9:00 pm KST. Han Jun Oh and Kang Young Hwa will try to break their curse while Han Min Oh stays in the hospital. Meanwhile, Seok Chul Hwan will do anything to stop the onscreen couple from getting their happy ending. The viewers may watch the romantic moments between Jang Yoon Je and Choi Na Yeon. People in Korea can watch the historical romance drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series is based on a famous Naver webtoon of the same name. It will share a heartbreaking and chilling love story of 1500 years. It follows a man who was killed by his lover and a woman who has no memories of her past life. The drama will move back and forth to take viewers through the past and present lives of the onscreen couple.

Time has stopped for the man after his lover killed him. His lover does not remember anything about her past life, but she continues to lead a painful life. The drama will begin by introducing top star Han Jun Oh, who suffers from insecurities.

Here is everything about Moon in the Day episode 11, starring Kim Young Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, and Lee Geung Young.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The historical romance drama will air its next episode on ENA on Wednesday (December 6) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon in the Day Episode 11:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 1:00 pm

France - 1:00 pm

Spain - 1:00 pm

UK - 12:00 pm

South Africa - 2:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Casts

Kim Young Dae portrays a dual role in the drama -- as top star Han Jun Oh and an elite noble of the Silla Dynasty named Do Ha. Actress Pyo Ye Jin also plays dual roles -- as firefighter-turned-bodyguard Kang Young Hwa and the sole survivor of a noble family from Daega named Han Ri Ta. Love birds become enemies during the transition from past to present.

Actor On Joo Wan appears in the mini-series as the top star's older brother, Han Min Oh. He is the CEO of Beginning Entertainment. The sibling love between Han Min Oh and Han Jun Oh brought troubled moments for Kang Young Hwa. Her job as the bodyguard of the top star made things difficult for her.

Preview and Spoilers

The preview stills for this week focus on the complicated relationship between Han Jun Oh, Kang Young Hwa, and Seok Chul Hwan. After the CEO of Beginning Entertainment learned the truth about his younger brother, he felt guilty about his wrongdoings. So, Seok Chul Hwan started approaching Kang Young Hwa to stop her from helping Han Jun Oh.

The episode will feature new challenges for the onscreen couple. Seok Chul Hwan will try to kill the bodyguard to get his happy ending. Meanwhile, the onscreen couple will dig deep into their past. Kang Young Hwa will learn about her wrongdoings in her previous life.