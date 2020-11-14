Kamala Harris has been in the spotlight since the day she accepted Joe Biden's offer to contest for the position of the US Vice President in this year's elections. And now she has been voted the first Black Asian and female Vice President. However, much like her political career her biography has generated immense curiosity since the day she accepted Biden's offer.

No doubt, Harris has had a colorful life and there have been many men who have played an important role in her meteoric rise as one of the biggest names in US politics, including former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. However, the latest name that has been doing the rounds has been talk show host Montel Williams, who reportedly dated Harris around 20 years ago. Williams is just one of the many who have openly acknowledged of dating the Vice President-elect and is now hogging the limelight, thanks to Harris' win.

Dating the Vice President-Elect

Curiosity started building around Harris and Williams after a series of photographs of the two from a 2001 charity event popped up on social media on Friday. Since then, social media users have been trying to find out if the two were into a relationship in the past. The photographs also has Montel's daughter, Ashley, and he is seen posing with the two, with his arms around both the women.

However, there's not much of a surprise for those who have been closely scrutinizing Harris' past and her many affairs. In fact, Williams himself had talked about his relationship with Harris, although it was a almost a year ago and at that time not too many had paid attention to that.

The Montel Williams Talk Show host had apparently acknowledged his relationship with Harris and about a year ago in a now-deleted tweeted where he wrote: "@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris."

No Surprise

The photograph was taken in 2001 at the Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis gala in California. Williams was recently divorced from his first wife then and Harris was working at the Office of the City Attorney of San Francisco. Since then a lot of things have happened in Harris' personal and professional life including her marriage to her present husband Doug Emhoff in 2014.

However, social media seems to have gone about their fling only now, with one of the photos of Harris and Williams having attracted over 86,000 likes on one user's Twitter post. Williams, on the other hand, has criticized the social media for digging out their past, and said: "I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?"

Harris had a spate of relationships over the years and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown is one the most prominent figures among them. Their affair came to an end in 1995.