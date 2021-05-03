MONSTA X Shownu will be taking a break from work due to the recurrence of his eye injury. His agency Starship Entertainment has formally announced the news stating that the dancer-singer had discomfort in the eye recently and the doctors have advised him to take rest to avoid a relapse and further deterioration.

Eye Surgery in 2020

The 28-year old had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with "Left Retinal Detachment (Amotio Retinae) in July 020. Although the surgery was successful, he was reportedly advised to frequently get his eyes checked to "prevent a recurrence as the medical condition is not easy to cure completely."

"Recently, SHOWNU felt discomfort in the eye due to excessive exposure to strong lighting while preparing for MONSTA X's upcoming album. He immediately visited the hospital for an examination and received appropriate medical treatment. The result showed that the discomfort was caused by sub-retinal fluid and proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) as a complication of the retinal detachment, and SHOWNU was advised to take time off for a considerable amount of rest to avoid a relapse and further deterioration." the agency is quoted as saying in a press release.

Star Entertainment claims that the health of artists is first the priority and the company has taken the decision to give him a break after discussing with the team members.

The press release added, "After careful discussion with all members of MONSTA X including SHOWNU himself, we concluded that SHOWNU will take a hiatus, not participating in the upcoming official promotional activities of MONSTA X's 9th mini-album, "One of a Kind".

As a result, MONSTA X will continue with the rest of the 5 members for official promotions for the time being. We kindly ask for your understanding as we plan to decide on SHOWNU's future participation flexibly based on consultation with SHOWNU's medical specialists. Currently, SHOWNU is taking a rest and Starship Entertainment will take best measures for his fast recovery."

On 1 May, MONSTA X announced that it is making a comeback with a mini-album One of A Kind. A picture of the teaser was also unveiled, leaving the fans ecstatic. However, the latest development has come as a disappointment to the fans.

One of A Kind will be out on 1 June.