Monkeypox Could Be Airborne, Warn Experts as WHO Says Global Cases Jump 1000; Infections in US Cross 30

Monkeypox may sometimes spread through the air, experts have underlined as the disease is now spreading among communities and has infected over 1000 people in 23 countries. Centers for Disease Control in its latest advisory have recommended all monkeypox patients wear masks, especially those who have respiratory symptoms as it sees the possibility of monkeypox's airborne transmission.

Although experts have pointed out that the virus doesn't spread easily as coronavirus or other flu but there could be possible transmission through air when in close contact with infected people.

The US has so far reported 31 monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases across the country.

CDC's Leading Expert See Possible Airborne Transmission

According to the CDC, New York has seven cases, California has six, Florida has four and Colorado has three. Monkeypox cases are also found in Illinois, Utah, Washington state, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Georgia, and the District of Columbia.

Transmission Route Is Very Ambiguous

Andrea McCollum, the CDC's leading expert on the virus, revealed that monkeypox infection requires "really close sustained contact. "This is not a virus that was transmitted over several meters. That's why we have to be really careful how to frame this," she told New York Times.

Dr. Donald Milton, a connoisseur of virusesat the University of Maryland, has also stressed it's important for the hospital to plan for the potential airborne transmission of monkeypox.

Another expert Nancy Sullivan, a researcher at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has underlined that monkeypox's transmission route is very ambiguous.

"It's very ambiguous what the true or dominant route of transmission is, and some of that can be addressed in animal models. Probably that needs to take a front seat for some of the laboratory research," Sullivan told Times.

CDC has stated that it's urging healthcare providers in the US to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox. The health-body is also working with state and local health officials to identify people who may have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for monkeypox, so they can monitor their health.