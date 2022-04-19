Monkey Kingdom's Launch of MONKEY LEGENDS Marked Historic Milestones for Web 3.0

One of Asia's most successful NFT projects, Monkey Kingdom, recently announced the launch of its latest collection, "Monkey Legends". The launch was marked with an auction of some of the collection by the esteemed Phillips auction house on the 24th-31st of March. Monkey Legends is a NFT collection of 10,000 3D avatars featuring traits and powers based on Sun Wukong, the legendary mythical figure from traditional folklore.

Designed to be Metaverse ready, MONKEY LEGENDS features customizable avatars that have the ability to wear branded outfits and other NFT accessories. The 3 MONKEY LEGENDS on offer at INTERSECT were among the rarest from the collection, and part of the 'Legendary' rarity rankings, which consist of a total 21 unique 1-of-1 NFTs. This evolution of Monkey Kingdom on the Ethereum blockchain will support whole new experiences and exclusive access into the Metaverse.

The project also marked another historic Web 3.0 milestoneâ€“ this was the first time for an Asian NFT collection to debut and be revealed at an international auction platform. "NFTs are beginning to rise in popularity amongst art collectors globally." said Warren Hui from the Monkey Kingdom team. "Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks were the first two collections that drew the attention of collectors at Sotheby's and Christie's. Given the mainstream adoption of NFTs, there are now slowly more collections being handpicked by auction houses and art collectors. Monkey Kingdom is the first Asian NFT project to be selected by both Sotheby's and Phillip's for auction and has seen huge interest from art collectors."

Monkey Kingdom is the first Asia-based NFT project to successfully generate mainstream awareness. Launched on the Solana network on November 27, 2021, and traded on MagicEden.io, Monkey Kingdom is by far the most popular Asian NFT collection with a total trade volume of 90,000 SOL.

The highest transacted price of a Monkey Kingdom NFT was achieved at 660 SOL (USD$148,000), a record sale in December 2021.

Monkey Kingdom has already garnered the support of prominent celebrities, including Steve Aoki, Edison Chen, JJ Lin, Eric Chou, Sunny Wang, Ian Chan (from Hong Kong-based boyband Mirror) and Verbal (founder of prominent fashion brand AMBUSH).

The project's mission is to foster a sense of inclusivity within the NFT community while amplifying Asian voices and experiences worldwide within the web 3.0 ecosystem.

The latest MONKEY LEGENDS collection is a progression of Monkey Kingdom's leadership as an innovator in Web 3.0. "The Monkey Legends are designed to be Metaverse ready and fully customizable with various exclusive NFT-based collaborations." said Hui. "This next chapter launched by Monkey Kingdom on ETH Blockchain will support whole new experiences and exclusive access into the Metaverse. To be able to use your NFT as an avatar for the metaverse, is a very big step up for the community. We also expect to collaborate with different brands whether it be fashion or other NFT projects, to create NFT accessories and clothes for the Monkey Legends to wear."