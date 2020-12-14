Over the years, digital sensations, or rather say influencers have shown us how to transform social media into successful careers by simply following their passion and emphasizing personal branding.

Be it travel, food, or fashion, social media is the one-stop solution for all the inspirations one needs in life. Social media has become a guidebook for all the Millennials out there. While we are talking about inspiration and tips, the fashion industry is currently leading the trend. Fashion influencers and models have become the major driving forces for all things fashion.

One such person is the queen of colorful, maximalist outfits, Monika Peja who knows exactly how to create stunning imagery with her impeccable fashion sense. This young starlet is a France based model and influencer making heads turn with her oh so cool fashion sense.

Originally hailing from Pristina, Peja came to France with a dream to excel in her career as an independent woman. She is not only pursuing her law studies but is also a translator with her expertise in speaking French, Albanian, Spanish, and English.

Monika oozes oomph with every post. Her style file is something that sets the internet ablaze while inspiring millions of followers. From sharp tailoring to statement dresses in bold prints and colors to bold printed Rixo dresses, there is no look Monika can't pull off.

Monika's vivacious personality has grabbed many eyeballs in recent times. Owing to her stylist personality, she has been approached by various prominent brands for endorsements and influencer marketing campaigns that have gone ahead to become a huge success on the internet. Till date, this french model has traveled to various countries like London, California, Spain, Italy, Paris, Germany, Austria, Canada, Michigan, Kosova, Albania, and many others.