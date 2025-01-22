AS Monaco vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa will be desperately looking at moving closer to securing a spot in the knockout stage of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League when they come face to face with AS Monaco at Stade Louis II on Tuesday. The UEFA Champions League returns after a break of over a month, with Matchday 7 signaling the final stretch before the group stage ends.

Tuesday's schedule includes 11 very crucial matches, kicking off with two simultaneous fixtures, one of which is AS Monaco hosting Aston Villa at Stade Louis II. AS Monaco had a dream start to their Champions League campaign, securing a 2-1 win over Barcelona at home on Matchday 1.

Monaco Need to Regain Confidence

The Ligue 1 side remained unbeaten in their first four European matches but has since suffered back-to-back defeats. These losses have dropped Adi Hütter's team to 16th in the standings.

The new year hasn't been kind to AS Monaco, as they are yet to secure a win in 2025. In contrast, Aston Villa is riding high on momentum, currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak. Their recent form includes an impressive 2-2 draw against Arsenal over the weekend.

Aston Villa has been one of the standout teams in this year's Champions League, sitting in fourth place after six rounds. Under Unai Emery's guidance, the Villans have lost just one match, claiming four victories, including a crucial win against RB Leipzig on Matchday 6.

Tuesday's encounter will mark the first-ever meeting between AS Monaco and Aston Villa in any competition.

When and Where

The AS Monaco vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be played at Stade Louis II, Fontvieille, Monaco, on Tuesday, Jan 21. The match begins at 5:45 PM BST, 12:45 AM ET and 11:15 PM IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The AS Monaco vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The AS Monaco vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The AS Monaco vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The AS Monaco vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The AS Monaco vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.