MLD Entertainment has been working closely with Cyber Crime Unit in the Gyeonggi Southern District in connection with the leaked photos of popstar Momoland Nancy. The agency is preparing to take legal action against the culprits who captured the singer's undressing pictures and spread the manipulated snaps online.

"We plan to punish both the first and second distributors, including illegal photographers, by carrying out civil and criminal penalties without consensus. In order to protect our artists, we will make every effort to avoid further damages through investigation, cooperation, and self-monitoring," Allkpop quotes MLD Entertainment as saying in its latest statement.

The agency has requested the fans to report if they come across the illegal pictures of Nancy. It also thanked them for supporting the artists, while assuring that MLD Entertainment will try its best to protect the personality of the artists.

A few days ago, a couple of pictures of Nancy, whose original name is Nancy Jewel McDonie, had hit the internet. In the shocking snaps, the singer was reportedly undressing and the agency claimed that her pictures were doctored by miscreants. The controversial snaps were taken during Asia Artist Awards in 2019.

Reports claim that some staffs members had taken the photos and spread it on internet. "Recently online and on SNS, photos related to Nancy that were illegally manipulated are being spread. Nancy is a victim of a photo that was taken in secret and then photoshopped. The person to be protected is Nancy. We ask that you cooperate," the statement from MLD read.

Reports claimed that the picture was first shared in a group and then it was shared on Discord servers before it made it to Twitter.

Reacting to the incident, the agency said that it was taking strict legal action against the culprits under South Korea's Special Act on Sexual Violence and the Information and Communication Network Act.

Multifaceted talent Nancy came to limelight with Mnet's reality survival show Finding Momoland through which she was selected to girl group Momoland. She made her debut with Welcome to Momoland.

Since her debut, she has also appeared in TV shows and was also part of K-drama Some Light in 2017. This year, the 20-year old will be acting in a Filipino miniseries named The Soulmate Project.