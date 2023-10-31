Molly Hurwitz: Matthew Perry's Former Fiancee Opens Up About 'Friends' Star's Death; Says, I Loved Him Deeper Than I Could Comprehend'

Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Monday in memory of the late Friends actor after his death at the age of 54 on Saturday. Captioning a photo of Perry's silhouette set against a European cityscape, Hurwitz, 32, reflected on the impact their relationship had on her life.

Hurwitz, who works as a literary manager at Thruline Entertainment, was first linked to the actor in 2018. The couple got engaged in November 2020 but ended their relationship in June 2021. Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home following an emergency call for a cardiac arrest around on Saturday. He was found underwater in a hot tub by his assistant.

Touching Tribute to Her Ex

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was," Hurwitz, 32, wrote in the caption. "And he really was very talented."

Hurwitz shared her experience of witnessing Perry reflect on his role in the hit NBC comedy, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, just before the show's reunion premiered in May 2021.

"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together," Hurwitz said. "'F***, I was so good!!!...See what I did there???' We rewound and studied scenes.

"Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

Hurwitz said that she "obviously knew that man in a very different way, too," saying, "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known.

"No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

Hurwitz made an indirect reference to Perry's long-standing struggle with substance abuse in much of his life.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease," she said.

"Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace,' ending the post, 'Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(...fication)," Hurwitz ended her letter.

Longing for Love

In June 2021, through a representative, Perry conveyed to People regarding their separation, stating, "Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

Less than a year before their split, after their engagement, Perry referred to Hurwitz as 'the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time' in an interview with the publication.

Matthew Perry was found submerged in his hot tub by his assistant, who then lifted his head in an attempt to get him some air, first responders have revealed. However, by the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the Pacific Palisades home of the Friends star on Saturday and pulled him out of the jacuzzi, he was already dead.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at 4:07 p.m. after receiving a call reporting that Perry was in his hot tub and was not breathing. Minutes later, at 4:10 pm Los Angeles Police Department reached the scene. The identity of the caller has not been disclosed.

Captain Erik Scott, from the LAFD, stated that Los Angeles City Firefighters were dispatched and found an unconscious adult male in a stand-alone hot tub.

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival. A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival," the LAFD said in a statement.

"The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly."

An initial autopsy has been completed but additional tests, including toxicology, were ordered by a coroner. Obtaining results from these tests could take several months.

Perry was born in Massachusetts but spent a significant part of his early years in Canada.

His mother, Canadian journalist Suzanne Langford, and his father, American actor John Bennett Perry, parted ways before his first birthday. Perry's mother later married "Dateline" journalist Keith Morrison in 1981.

Growing up in a well-off environment in Ottawa, Perry attended high school with Justin Trudeau, who serves as Canada's current Prime Minister.

With aspirations of becoming an actor, Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and began auditioning for roles in television sitcoms and dramas. He made brief appearances in shows like "Growing Pains" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" before landing his significant breakthrough with the role of Chandler on "Friends" in 1994.

He also featured in successful films such as "Fools Rush In" (1997), "The Whole Nine Yards" (2000), and "17 Again" (2009).