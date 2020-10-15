'Plastic surgery' is an umbrella term that encompasses many different procedures and operations. And even though it's a common practice, there's a lot of misinformation that circulates about it. According to Dr. Mohammed Hussain Alqahtani, it's essential to have your facts straight when considering plastic surgery.

Dr. Alqahtani has been a cosmetic surgeon for over ten years. In addition to being highly knowledgeable and experienced in his field, Dr. Alqahtani is passionate about his work. Now, he's debunking five common myths about plastic surgery.

1. Plastic Surgery is Only for Women

A lot of people believe that plastic surgery is only for women. According to Dr. Alqahtani, this is not the case at all. In the United States, in 2019, there were 1.3 million cosmetic procedures performed on men.

2. Plastic Surgery is Only to Improve Appearance

There is a myth that plastic surgery is only used to address superficial issues, which is not true. Dr. Alqahtani says that while many procedures are cosmetic, there are also many health-based reasons to get plastic surgery. For example, if someone sustains burns in a fire, they might get reconstructive surgery to graft tissue. Similarly, many women who have had a mastectomy due to breast cancer opt for plastic surgery to reshape the breast.

3. It's Only for the Wealthy

Because many cosmetic procedures are elective, there's a myth that plastic surgery is only an option for wealthy people. But according to Dr. Alqahtani, this is far from the case. Standard health care plans cover a lot of plastic surgery.

4. Recovery from Plastic Surgery is Always Painful

In the past, recovering from specific cosmetic procedures meant days in bed. But modern cosmetic surgeons have been very innovative in recent years. According to Dr. Alqahtani, there are many more minimally invasive procedures that don't require much healing time at all.

5. All Plastic Surgeons are Equally Talented

According to Dr. Alqahtani, not all plastic surgeons are created equal. When looking for a plastic surgeon, Dr. Alqahtani recommends finding someone who has been in the business for a long time. It's also not a good idea to go for the cheapest option. Sometimes the more expensive surgeon will leave less scarring and do a better job.

According to Dr. Alqahtani, there are a lot of myths out there about plastic surgery. But if you do your research, you might find that it can change your life.