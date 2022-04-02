Mohammad Rasekh, a phenomenon of Iranian hip hop music that was recently discovered

We have all enjoyed Iranian hip hop music even for once, and we have recorded fascinating and beautiful memories in our travels or celebrations with this music.

Today, with the development of the music industry in countries, and the increasing interest of people in listening to new music, many young people have entered this field and gained a lot of fans.

Mohammad Rasekh has been able to reach world fame for several months with various music and albums. The main reason for Mohammad's success is his innovation in producing new pop music.

As we saw quality work in the "FADE" music and music video of him, we expected him to be able to make rapid progress in the Iranian hip hop music market.

The main power of Mohammad Rasekh works is in his voice, his pleasant voice, which has been discovered by professors for several years, has given a talent and phenomenon to Iranian hip hop/rap music.

To date, he has won many awards in 2021, and this is great for a young singer. In the festivals of the past years, we have always witnessed that veterans or experienced singers have succeeded in receiving these valuable and artistic awards.

Perhaps the main reason for reaching this position for Mohammad Rasekh is that he stepped forward in the pursuit of his interests with perseverance and repeated effort, and did not give up until he reached high ranks in the field in which he was interested.

Surely, he will be one of the future hip hop stars of Iranian music, and this path that he has ahead of him can make him an eternal myth in Iranian hip hop music. His path is the path of many protagonists and successful people in this field, who with their efforts and facilities are getting closer to progress day by day.