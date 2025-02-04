Mohamed Lamine Mbengue and Jonathan Savoy: Two Airport Authority Workers Arrested for Leaking Video of Horror DC Plane Crash to CNN

Two employees of the agency that manages Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport have been arrested for leaking surveillance footage of last week's fatal midair collision to CNN. According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), the staff members are accused of illegally copying records and have been charged with computer trespassing.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when an American Airlines plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members was approaching Reagan National Airport and collided with a Black Hawk Army helicopter conducting a training exercise. All the passengers were killed in the horrific crash. Video of the dramatic crash quickly spread online, fueling a wave of conspiracy theories.

Unethical and Unprofessional

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, from Rockville, Maryland, was arrested on January 31 in connection with the breach. He was taken to the Arlington County Adult Detention Center but was later released.

On Sunday, 45-year-old Jonathan Savoy of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was also arrested for the same incident. A magistrate released him on a summons.

Washington, D.C.'s airspace is known for being highly congested, and concerns had been growing that a disaster was imminent.

The leaked videos provided a clearer and more detailed view of the tragic collision. One clip captures the helicopter rapidly moving in from the left side of the screen as the American Airlines flight nears the airport.

Another short video shows the Black Hawk, carrying three soldiers, and the Bombardier CRJ700 heading toward each other before colliding and erupting into flames. Both videos were shot on cell phones, CNN reported on Friday.

The airport authority did not divulge any further information on Monday night.

Created by Congress over three decades ago, the agency is responsible for managing both Reagan National and Dulles International airports.

Investigation Still On

Former House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio told Politico that lawmakers dismissed warnings in favor of increasing routes to make travel more convenient for themselves. "Every senator in particular wants a nonstop flight to and from wherever they live," he said.

"The airport said, ''Don't do it.'' And they did it. So they added to what DCA said is already an overly congested and over-capacity airport."

Since 2000, an additional 60 flights have been added to the airport's schedule. Shocking footage of Wednesday night's crash has raised concerns about how the collision could have happened, especially given the clear weather conditions and the fact that the plane was visible in the helicopter's flight path.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed that preliminary data showed conflicting altitude readings at the time of the fatal crash.

According to the passenger jet's flight recorder, the aircraft was flying at 325 feet, with a margin of error of plus or minus 25 feet, at the moment of impact. However, control tower data indicated that the Black Hawk helicopter was at 200 feet when the collision happened.

The reason for this 100-foot discrepancy remains unclear. If the crash did indeed take place at 325 feet, it would have been well above the designated 200-foot altitude limit for helicopters in the area.

Investigators are working to reconcile the altitude inconsistencies using data from the helicopter's black box. However, retrieving the device has been delayed due to water damage after the aircraft plunged into the Potomac River. Officials also intend to refine the control tower data, which can sometimes be less precise.

The military chopper was carrying Army Capt. Rebecca Lobach, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves, and Staff Sgt. Ryan O'Hara, while the commercial flight was returning more than a dozen individuals linked to the close-knit figure skating community.