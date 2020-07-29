Moderna Inc has plans of pricing the experimental coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine in a way that will ensure broad access, it mentioned on Wednesday, adding that the company has no intention of conducting late-stage trials of the vaccine outside the US.

Moderna started the UK government-backed trial on Monday, among a few companies that have begun final testing of their experimental vaccines on thousands of healthy volunteers.

Moderna Plans to Ensure Broad Access of COVID-19 Vaccine

Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel declined to comment on the specific price of the vaccine on a conference call with analysts. "We are highly aware of our obligation during the pandemic phase to be responsible in how we price the vaccine," Bancel said.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the company was planning to price the vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech. Moderna executives also said the enrollment for the late-stage trial was on track and the company had seen tremendous interest from clinical sites.

(With agency inputs)