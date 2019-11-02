Ariel Winter is done losing weight. The Modern Family star recently sat down and had a candid conversation about years of struggling with weight loss, and her new mission to stop focusing on losing weight but getting healthy and fit. "I have two abs currently and I'm looking to get more," she said.

The actress struggled with her body weight for years and revealed that she would hit the gym for gruelling workout sessions almost on a daily basis. She could not get any results because of the antidepressants that she was on at the time.

"Years ago, it was hard because I'd go to the gym with my trainer and because of the antidepressant medications I never saw results," she confessed. But she later had to change her medicines, although it was for quite a different reason.

"I didn't change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I'd just accepted it and it was fine," she revealed during the conversation. "I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do."

The change in medicines worked wonders for the Sofia the First star, for she said it "turned back on my metabolism." And the actress did not even have to put in any extra effort for losing weight, since "it came with medications and happened really quickly."

The 21-year-old actress further admitted, "When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn't just stuck. I hate being stuck anywhere in life."

However, that isn't the case anymore for Ariel as she is now done losing weight. Instead, the 21-year-old admitted that she is on a mission to achieve "big butt" and "Michelle Obama arms" through three strength training workouts per week.

"I've always had curves and I like having curves," the crop-top loving actress said during her chat. "I'll do cardio occasionally but I'm not looking to lose any more weight, I'm looking to gain muscle," she said. "I don't weigh myself, I don't care about that."

But unlike other people, who switch to a healthy eating lifestyle when they start their fitness regime, Ariel says she still succumbs to the temptation of carbs now and then. "I know eating a ton of cheese, bread, greasy food isn't great for my heart or my insides so I'm working on that," she sheepishly admitted.

But now, even social media trolls can't change her mind about where the 21-year-old actress thinks about her body. "I'm doing something for myself that I'm seeing positive results from, and that makes me feel stronger and better. I'm feeling more energized and healthier, and it's inspiring me to do new things."