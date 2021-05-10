Model Stacy Dolan Scarred For Life as Woman Stabs Her Thrice in the Face with a Screwdriver

In a shocking incident, glamour and pin-up model Stacy Dolan has been left scarred for life after she was stabbed on the face thrice with a screwdriver by another woman in an act of revenge that left her bleeding with a damaged face.

The model suffered a puncture wound on the left side of her face just below her eyes, and a 1 centimeter laceration on her left knee along with bruises and swelling on her upper right arm after the brutal attack.

Stacy was stabbed by a woman named Sharon Mather, who confronted her inside her own house in Greater Manchester regarding a financial dispute where she accused the model for ''taking advantage'' of a friend who gave her the money.

The 49-year-old attacker has been arrested and sentenced to jail for five and a half years at the Bolton Crown Court after she was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The jury heard that Mather was angry and drunk during the assault while she stabbed Stacy on the face while her two children were sleeping upstairs.

A tearful Stacy revealed that the deep scars on her face would cost her dearly and bring down her modelling career as her disfigured face would make it hard for her to closeup photoshoots and brands would distance themselves from featuring her on their magazines and products.

''Since the incident, it has affected my confidence and the way I am. I am aware of the fact that I have this scar and I am now really conscious of it. I am also conscious of how this has affected my modelling career and I know now that I can no longer accept work that requires me to have close up face shots,'' she told the Mirror about how the nasty and unpleasant incident changed her career prospects forever.

She revealed that not only can she not do closeup shoots any longer but the scars on her legs makes it hard for her to even do modelling. ''I have two small scars on my leg that I am conscious of. I also feel the scar on my face may have lost me work.''