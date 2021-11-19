Model Oksana Saldyrkina on the unarticulated risk of influencer life

This tech era has introduced us to many more platforms that have become a source of earning and recreation for a myriad of people. Especially, the charm of social media has created a world of influencers bringing in every soul to be fascinated by it.

However, the enchanting and dreamy life of Influencer may seem, the reality is far-flung. Oksana Saldyrkina reflects parallel thoughts about being an influencer. She is a Russian model who has now grown into a social media sensation leaving everyone mystified by her fierce personality.

Follower, continuity, content all of these are the buzzing influencer pitfalls. But there is so much unsaid from the sack-of-setbacks in this field. To which Oksana Saldyrkina amplifies by talking about threats caused to personal life.

Don't we all know the price that famous faces pay for having millions of followers? By disclosing their name and personal information like city or town, influencers risk their personal space.

Here is what Oksana Saldyrkina said, "Though revealing private identities helps in branding, it is also cheesecake for a junkie follower." Such berserk fans take no time to dismantle their icon's life.

Oksana Saldyrkina speculates that stalkers are the next most pesky individuals to deal with while being an influencer. They are over-obsessed fans who keep checking on every move.

From creating multiple profiles to spamming in the chatbox and comment section, they murder peace like no one else. Influencers risk their personal life and peace of mind just by creating content that entertains them. Oksana herself has encountered many such vicious hurdles and is resorting to embark on more.