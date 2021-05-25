Model Gemma Walshe on her love for Boxing and weight lifting

"Versatility is the rarest thing on earth to be found."

You would find several beautiful models and actors in the world but few hold a variety of talents. There are few models out there who besides being elegant and classy are also strong and tough inside out.

Gemma Walshe, a fantastic model who successfully spread her charm in the glamour world is also a good boxer and weightlifter. The fashionable model has been into sports ever since she was 16. Gemma has an unsaid love for sports as she believes that it brings out the best in her.

When she is not engaged with her modeling work, she spends most of her time in the gym doing boxing. The model also embraces herself every day which fills her with an immense amount of energy. "When I am not working with brands, you will find me in the gym boxing.", said Gemma.

Gemma Walshe is one of the renowned plus-size models of the glamour industry. The sizzling model has worked with some of the fancy brands like FashionNova, Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing, and Savage Fenty. The model comes from a mixed family of her father being Irish and mother being Jamaican.

The beauty moved from her United Kingdom where she was born and brought up to the United States where she finished her graduation in Marketing, and Graphic design to accomplish her dreams.

The elegant model has plans to create her fashion firm for women of all sizes and shapes so that no one would face the dilemma that she faced. Her social media speaks volumes about her humongous fan base where people admire her personality and style game.