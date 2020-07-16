American model, television personality and author Chrissy Teigen has blocked 1 million twitter accounts after deleting 60,000 tweets. The model was forced to take the step after she was trolled on Twitter following the conspiracy theory of her connections to sex offender Jeffery Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislain Maxwell floating on social media.

"I am worried for my family," said Teigen, mother of two and claimed that she has nothing to do with either Epstein or Maxwell. She said that she has never even met the man, forget flying on his jet. She said that she is being tormented with tweets trying to link her to Epstein.

Teigen is facing these trolls after sex offender Jeffery Epstein's longtime associate Ghislain Maxwell was arrested. Last week news of Teigen's name appearing on the logbook for using the flight belonging to Epstein started making rounds on social media. Trolls even stated that Teigen was also a pedophile. This claim was the unsubstantiated, but still was picked up by the netizens who started trolling Teigen on social media.

Why Chrissy Teigen Deleted 60,000 Tweets?

"If we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this 'manifest,' I'd be a victim" – before vowing to "stop entertaining them," said Teigen on Twitter.

She also gave her reasons for deleting the 60,000 tweets and said that she can't stand the trolls anymore. "I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot STAND you idiots anymore and I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of operative."

After blocking one million twitter users, Teigen said that she is contemplating legal action against her trolls. In her recent tweets she also said that if the micro-blogging site does not take any action, she will even consider leaving Twitter. Currently, she has 13 million followers on Twitter. "If twitter doesn't do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go," she Tweeted.

Recovering From Breast Implant Removal Surgery

The model recently underwent breast implant removal surgery and is still recovering. The mother of two children also said that she was not able to take any stress relievers because of her post surgery condition.

Teigen married singer, musician John Legend in 2011 after dating for four years. The couple has two children, four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of helping procure young victims for the disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein's child sex trafficking operation. Reports claim that Maxwell is likely to spend next year in the New York Detention Center. Epstein had committed suicide inside New York Detention Center in August 2019 while waiting for his trial.