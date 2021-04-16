Model, actress and producer Amiee Misobbah shares her take on the rise of OTT platforms during the time of the pandemic

The world of showbiz and entertainment is one of the most lucrative careers one can ever opt for. Ever wondered what it takes to shine in the world of showbiz? Well, it is not just good luck but also the talent that plays a part. Only those who sail in the boat of hardships and struggles know the true essence of success in this industry. Amiee Misobbah is the apt depiction of a successful name in the entertainment industry. The Guwahati-based girl kicked off her career at the age of 15. Since childhood, she has always been moved by the art of fashion and films.

Amiee had humble beginnings in her career, and she started by doing various photoshoots, print shoots, brand shoots, fashion shows, and collaborations. In the initial days of her career, Amiee Misobbah went on to win various beauty pageants and accolades in the fashion industry. Having a great experience in fashion shows, the 23-year old started her acting career with a Tamil music album. Being in the industry for more than seven years now, Amiee reveals that only talent can have a successful run in the future. With the situation of COVID-19 hampering India and other parts of the world once again, the actress opened up on the digital space taking over mainstream cinema.

According to the actress, there has been a gradual shift where the audience is keen to watch web series and web shows. "Everyone wants to consume the content as per their comfort, and that's where digital shows are excelling today. The digital platform has not just seen A-listers, but even the underrated talents are shining bright with their performances", said Amiee Misobbah. Earlier the model turned actress has worked at promotional events with some of the notable names from the industry like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Mika Singh, and many more.

The current situation has once again brought the releases of many films on hold, and Amiee feels that the OTT platforms have an upper hand by getting many films released directly over the digital space. In the time of lockdown last year, Amiee turned into a producer and established a production house of her own. With many music videos and web shows in the pipeline, the producer is keen to bring high-quality content for its audience. Utilizing the time effectively, Amiee Misobbah has rightly shined as one of the most creative and versatile personalities. Well, we look forward to her work, and may she leave the audience impressed with her novel works.