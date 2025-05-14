Mob Entertainment Emerges as Global Force with Expanding Franchise and Bold Growth Strategy

Mob Entertainment may have started as an indie studio with modest roots, but it's quickly becoming one of the most dynamic players in global media. Best known for the breakout horror game Poppy Playtime, the company has evolved into a vertically integrated transmedia powerhouse—scaling its intellectual property across platforms, markets, and consumer touchpoints with remarkable speed.

Founded by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger in 2015, Mob Entertainment is redefining what it means to build modern entertainment IP. Through a smart blend of gaming, consumer products, international licensing, and narrative storytelling, Mob has built a brand that thrives both digitally and physically.

The results speak volumes. In 2024, Mob saw a 176% year-over-year increase in its global player base and a dramatic 590% surge in direct-to-consumer merchandise sales—clear signals of a growing and highly engaged international audience.

"We've always believed in the power of immersive storytelling," says Zach Belanger, CEO and co-founder. "Whether it's through games, characters, or physical products, we're focused on building universes that connect with fans everywhere."

A Franchise That Transcends Platforms

Poppy Playtime first captured audiences with its unique blend of puzzle mechanics and unsettling toy-factory horror. Characters like Huggy Wuggy and Catnap became breakout stars, fueling a viral wave across platforms like YouTube and TikTok and extending the brand's reach far beyond the screen.

Originally launched on PC, the game has expanded to Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store. It recently received the Xbox Excellence Award for Store Rating, recognizing the franchise's strong community reception and sustained engagement.

Mob has also capitalized on its momentum through a growing direct-to-consumer business and international retail partnerships. Its branded storefront, PoppyPlaytime.com, anchors global availability, with distribution through major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, Hot Topic, and Toys "R" Us Japan.

The January 2025 release of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 – Safe Haven marked a high point for the brand's narrative ambitions, cementing the game's place in the evolving horror genre while continuing to drive fan investment across channels.

Talent-Driven Growth

Mob's strategic evolution has included recently expanding its leadership bench with key hires who bring deep industry experience and global perspective.

George Krstic, now Senior Director of Creative Development for Film & Games, brings an award-winning résumé that includes Star Wars: The Clone Wars, League of Legends, Transformers, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. His expertise in worldbuilding and narrative expansion is expected to propel Mob's IP into film and serialized storytelling.

Andrew Lobel, a screenwriter and gaming narrative expert, joins as Narrative Director following the success of his horror film Immaculate at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival. His work on PUBG—one of the best-selling video games of all time—adds further depth to Mob's transmedia ambitions.

Liesa Dornan, Head of International Licensing, brings years of global licensing and brand strategy experience from roles at Marvel, Disney, and Universal Brand Development. She's now steering Mob's licensing and retail footprint into new markets and categories.

"These additions reflect the kind of brand we're building," says Belanger. "We're not just expanding a game—we're investing in the talent needed to build lasting, globally relevant entertainment properties."

A Blueprint for Modern IP

Mob's strength lies in its ability to operate across verticals with cohesion. The company's expanding ecosystem includes new partnerships with Legendary Entertainment, Scholastic, Jazwares, and Maximum Entertainment, with licensed products spanning toys, apparel, publishing, board games, and even augmented reality.

With a forecasted 40% year-over-year increase in e-commerce revenue for 2025, Mob is doubling down on its direct-to-consumer approach while continuing to expand globally through retail and licensing channels.

"Our focus is on long-term IP development," says Belanger. "That means deepening the fan connection across formats—from games to merchandise to stories—and ensuring everything we create feels meaningful and immersive."

Poised for Global Impact

Mob Entertainment's trajectory underscores a broader shift in how franchises are built and scaled in today's entertainment landscape. By combining grassroots creativity with disciplined business execution, the Belanger brothers have created a brand that competes on a global stage.

With broad partnerships, a passionate fan base, and a clear creative vision, Mob is setting the stage for broader expansion across film, publishing, and interactive media—reaching audiences not just where they play, but where they watch, shop, and imagine.