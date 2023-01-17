ML-Powered FinOps Team Eases IT Sector's Skyrocketing Cloud Spend Burden

Rising cloud costs are causing a major headache to the IT sector. The transition towards cloud computing, which has accelerated in recent times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has brought many advantages to companies, including the ability to maintain necessary social distancing by retiring on-premise data centers. However, the cost of these services is becoming a significant issue for the industry.

A recent study by Gartner shows that the total amount of investment in cloud services is expected to reach $591.8 billion in 2023, representing a 20.7% increase from 2022's $490.4 billion value. Furthermore, the study also forecasts that cloud spending will overtake on-premises spending, with an estimated $775 billion in cloud expenditures.

The increasing costs of cloud services are causing difficulties for companies of all sizes. Many are struggling to keep up with the expenses, which can include fees for storage, bandwidth, and other services. Additionally, companies must also allocate resources for the necessary infrastructure and staffing to manage and maintain their cloud-based systems.

As the demand for cloud services continues to grow, the IT industry is faced with the challenge of finding ways to reduce costs while still providing necessary services. Some companies are implementing cost optimization strategies such as utilizing more efficient cloud-based services or implementing more effective management practices. Others are exploring options to reduce the amount of data stored in the cloud or utilizing more cost-effective storage solutions.

nOps, a real-time, event-driven cloud data platform, helps rapid-growth companies build, manage, and operate a well-architected AWS or Azure infrastructure to reimagine and optimize their cloud management.

AWS and Azure Costs Management on Auto-Pilot

nOps is a cloud management solution that was developed through extensive field experience and engagement with a multitude of customers. It was specifically designed to meet the needs of fast-moving, cloud-native DevOps teams that require instantaneous visibility into changes in their AWS or Azure environments for efficient management of resource utilization, cost optimization, security, compliance, performance, and more. This AI-powered SaaS solution helps rapid-growth companies establish, manage, and operate a well-architected AWS or Azure infrastructure that is secure, cost-optimized, reliable, efficient, and operationally superior. It aids customers in simplifying cloud complexity and promoting innovation.

When existing tools on the market failed to meet their needs, the creators of nOps initiated the development of their own solution, resulting in a premier cloud management tool that is now effortlessly utilized by a wide range of customers and managed service providers (MSPs) â€“ in a nutshell, to optimize clouds costs on auto-pilot.

FinOps on nOps

One unique aspect of nOps is its FinOps on nOps offering, which charges customers only for the savings they achieve through the use of the tool. This includes continuous cloud waste reduction, continuous container cluster optimization, continuous reserved instance management to save up to 40% over on-demand resources, and spot instance orchestration to reduce costs over on-demand resources.

nOps is designed for growth-stage innovators. It includes AWS Well-Architected Framework alignment, resource and cost optimization, security and compliance, visibility and change management, workflow automation, and AWS Service Catalog. The tool enables organizations to view continuous, real-time views of their AWS infrastructure by the five pillars of the Framework, displaying current gaps and estimated savings. It also provides continuous, real-time notifications of security risks and non-compliance and detailed audit trails for improved compliance. Users can also gain instant visibility of infrastructure changes and change requests (CR), track CR elements, and integrate nOps change management with Slack.

Cloud spend continuously evolves along with the rising complexities of organizational requirements. nOps serves as a key player in taming down unreasonably high costs with an optimal solution that's transforming the IT sector's pains into gains.