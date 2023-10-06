Mitchell Wasek: Son of Buc-ee's Co-Founder Arrested for Secretly Recording Guests Having Sex, Undressing at His Father's $8M Texas Lake House Bathroom

The son of a co-founder of Buc-ee's convenience store has been arrested for allegedly secretly videotaping numerous guests at his father's multi-billion-dollar Texas lake home. Mitchell Wasek, 28, who is the son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald Wasek, was arrested on Tuesday in Travis County, as reported by Austin-based KXAN.

Wasek is now facing 28 separate state jail felony charges related to invasive visual recordings. He secretly recorded at least 13 people using restrooms across various properties, including his father's $8.2 million lake house. He allegedly secretly recorded both males and females while they were "using toilets, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex."

Perversion at its Height

A woman said that the disturbing plot came to light when some friends at Donald Wasek's Lake house, who were present with Wasek, noticed a hidden camera within a charging port attached to the bathroom wall, as reported by the station.

They took the camera and found numerous videos of themselves and others in the bathrooms and bedrooms of the lake house on a micro-card. Recordings were also found in Wasek's apartment in Dallas, according to court records.

"They were unaware that the recordings existed in the bedroom and bathroom, and indicated they did not consent to being recorded or photographed," the arrest affidavit states.

The woman reported the incident to the Tulsa County Sheriff and said that a police report was filed with the Dallas Police Department. The camera and micro-card were surrendered to the authorities.

A warrant was subsequently obtained to examine the camera's contents, revealing a total of 68 video files capturing at least 13 people, both males and females, in various compromising situations such as "using toilets, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex."

Dangerous Friend

The videos retrieved from the camera dated back to at least 2021 and were recorded in various locations, including an Austin condo and a vacation home in Colorado, both owned by Mitchell Wasek's parents, KXAN reported, citing property records.

Purchases of 'spy cameras' were allegedly linked to Mitchell Wasek through Amazon records.

The victims reported that Mitchell Wasek was present at the time of these offenses, and there were no other members of the Wasek family present during these incidents.

Wasek was released from jail after posting a $280,000 bail.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's, renowned for its pristine bathrooms, now boasts 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, and has 12 locations in other states.

Don Wasek, who initially owned his store, later joined the business three years after its inception, as reported in a 2017 Forbes article.