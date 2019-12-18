The 2020 US Presidential elections, slated to be held next year in November, is less than a year away. President Donald Trump (if not impeached) is the top contender among the Republicans. Among the democrats, those ahead in the race for the White House are: senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Venting anger against the 'liberals' and extending support to the US President, his supporters started a hashtag, which garnered for them enough derision.

#Trump2020Landside goes viral

The hashtag seems to have first surfaced on December 8

But the hashtag actually took off, when it was used by White House social media director Dan Scavino, in his tweet on December 15.

It soon went viral, with the President's supporters not realizing the typo, as apparently they were too busy 'owning the libs'.

The hashtag again went viral on Tuesday, but for all the wrong reasons. Trump's supporters found themselves in the middle of mockery and ridicule; initiated due to a missing 'L' in 'Landside'

This isn't the first time that a misspelled hashtag supporting Trump has gone viral.

One of the reasons, the such hashtags garner so much attraction, is because Trump himself has made a number of typographical errors in a number of his social media rants. A few months into the Oval Office, the President sent out a typographical error ridden tweet and gave this world, a new word: 'confefe'

Within an hour of the misspelled word going out, "covfefe" became Twitter's No.1 trending hashtag worldwide, trending even outside U.S.

The President soon deleted his original tweet and put out a new one to make light of his error.

"hamberders" was another typo, that went viral.

The President has even misspelled his wife's name in the past, when he spelled 'Melania' as 'Melanie'