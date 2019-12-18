Close
All species which declared extinct this decade

The 2020 US Presidential elections, slated to be held next year in November, is less than a year away. President Donald Trump (if not impeached) is the top contender among the Republicans. Among the democrats, those ahead in the race for the White House are: senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Venting anger against the 'liberals' and extending support to the US President, his supporters started a hashtag, which garnered for them enough derision.

#Trump2020Landside goes viral

Donald Trump at UFC event
Reuters/Joshua Roberts

The hashtag seems to have first surfaced on December 8

Misspelled hashtag 1

But the hashtag actually took off, when it was used by White House social media director Dan Scavino, in his tweet on December 15.

Misspelled hashtag 1

It soon went viral, with the President's supporters not realizing the typo, as apparently they were too busy 'owning the libs'.

Misspelled hashtag
Misspelled hashtag
Misspelled hashtag

The hashtag again went viral on Tuesday, but for all the wrong reasons. Trump's supporters found themselves in the middle of mockery and ridicule; initiated due to a missing 'L' in 'Landside'

Misspelled hashtag
Misspelled hashtag
Misspelled hashtag
Misspelled hashtag
Misspelled hashtag

This isn't the first time that a misspelled hashtag supporting Trump has gone viral.

One of the reasons, the such hashtags garner so much attraction, is because Trump himself has made a number of typographical errors in a number of his social media rants. A few months into the Oval Office, the President sent out a typographical error ridden tweet and gave this world, a new word: 'confefe'

Misspelled hashtag

Within an hour of the misspelled word going out, "covfefe" became Twitter's No.1 trending hashtag worldwide, trending even outside U.S.

Misspelled hashtag

The President soon deleted his original tweet and put out a new one to make light of his error.

Misspelled hashtag

"hamberders" was another typo, that went viral.

Misspelled hashtag

The President has even misspelled his wife's name in the past, when he spelled 'Melania' as 'Melanie'

Misspelled hashtag