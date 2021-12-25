Missouri Christian School Doctor Charged with Sexual Assaults Against Minors

The doctor of a private Christian boarding school in Missouri has been charged with sex crimes against children. An arrest warrant was issued against David Earl Smock, 57, on Thursday, December 23, according to the Kansas City Star. Court records showed that Smock allegedly assaulted children under 15 at the Agape Boarding School, in Greene County. He is charged second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

Smock was not in custody as of December 24, a day after the arrest warrant against him was issued, according to the jail website in Greene County. The probable cause was not available for the same as the court was closed on Friday. Smock is not the first staffer of Agape Boarding School to be slapped with charges of hideous sex crimes against children. In September, five other staffers were charged with assaulting students. One of the defendants is Smock's son-in-law.

Who is David Earl Smock?

David Earl Smock runs a walk-in clinic in Cedar County and volunteers at a Springfield ministry for the homeless. One of Smock's sons is married to Agape founder's granddaughter. According to the school's website, Smock worked with the school to wean boys off medications for behavioral issues. According to the Kansas City Star, Smock has medical licenses in Arizona and California as well, but there is no history of disciplinary action against him in those states. He is also a veteran of the US Navy.

He owns an 11-bedroom mansion that was used by a former Agape staff leader to operate another Christian boarding school, called Legacy Academy Adventures. No attorney was listed for Smock in online court records as of Friday.

Charges against the doctor

It is not clear what the charges against Smcok are stemmed from, with the probable cause statement not being available. According to the Kansas City Star, however, a total of 16 men had come forward to accuse the school of years of abuse. Smock's role in the scandal was not clear at the moment. More information is expected to come to light once the doctor is in custody.