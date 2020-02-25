The shooting for Hollywood film Mission Impossible has been postponed in Venice following widespread coronavirus fears which gripped Italy.

In a statement, Paramount Pictures said: "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and the efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7."

The studio did not say when they would start shooting. It was understood that Hollywood star Tom Cruise was not in Italy for the shoot. Mission Impossible (MI) is the biggest franchisee of Hollywood and is expected to release the seventh edition in July 2021. Christopher McQuarrie is directing the seventh series. He had directed previous editions of MI like Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation and Fallout.

Current situation in Italy

Italy has reported seven deaths, with more than 200 cases of infection confirmed till now. The Venetian government has also put a stop to public gatherings in an effort to control the situation. The famous Italian automobile company Ferrari has also shut down its museum near its headquarters and suspended its factory tours due to the outbreak.