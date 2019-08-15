While one of the missing kayakers is still not traced, the son of another Singaporean kayaker Josephine Puah Geok Tin, 57 has confirmed his mother's death through a social media post on Thursday.

Louis Pang, the 23-year-old son of the missing Singaporean wrote on a Facebook post that "Dear Mummy, you've lead a wonderful and glorious life. You did what you love to do till the very end. Now spread your wings and set free."

As per the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the body of one of the two missing Singaporean kayakers has been found in waters off the Malaysian state of Terengganu on Wednesday, August 14. The body was believed to be of Puah who went missing after setting off from a jetty near Mersing on August 8 with Matthew Tan Eng Soon, 62.

Both of them were there with a group of 13 other Singaporean kayakers but reportedly drifted away from them.

Malaysian authority began the search operation on August 10 and on Tuesday a green kayak, as well as personal belongings of Puah and Mr Tan, were found by a fisherman off Kuantan, about 160-km north of where the pair had first set out.