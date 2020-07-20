Actor Orlando Bloom is heartbroken because his dog Mighty is still missing, and says he feels powerless about the situation. The actor took to Instagram to share an emotional post about his dog, who went missing last week in Montecito, California, reports people.com.

"I don't recall a time in my life where I've been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare," he wrote.

"I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times," added the 43-year-old.

Bloom Leaves A Heartfelt Message

Bloom also urged his fans and followers to "cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised".

"Trust it and don't be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them 'man's best friend'. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family," he added.

Bloom welcomed Mighty into his home in 2017 when he was separated from now-fiancee, pop star Katy Perry. Perry is currently expecting her first child with him. Bloom is also father to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with former wife Miranda Kerr.