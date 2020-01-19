The Iran-aligned Houthi rebel group attacked a camp in Yemen which led to the death of around 60 soldiers in the camp on Saturday, said Saudi State Television. Several soldiers were also injured during the attack.

According to sources that talked to the television the Houthis carried out the attack using ballistic missiles and drones. Houthis continue to deny being puppets to the Iran government. The ongoing civil war in Yemen, which has reached its fifth year is said to be one of the worst humanitarian crisis the world has seen. The Houthis continue to hold most of the urban cities in the country.

The continuation of civil unrest

According to Xinhua news agency, the attack happened during sunset when the personnel gathered in the main ground of the base. The Houthis have not commented on the incident immediately after the incident. All those who were killed were said to be Yemeni soldiers. The attack happened on the Saudi led coalition base in Yemen's Marib.

Most of the northeastern part of the country is being held by the Houthis, including several of the urban cities and Sanaa.

In 2014, the Houthis were able to topple the government and take most of the northern part of the country. But during a coalition strike by the government in 2015 with the help of Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations, the government was able to restore the government in most of the country. The southern port city of Aden was taken back by the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi during the 2015 coalition attack.

The Houthi rebellion inside the country has been putting pressure on the nearby states as well. The focus during Arab Spring and the continuous Civil War has caused unrest with the neighbouring countries.