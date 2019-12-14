The 69th annual Miss World pageant will be held on 14 December at 2 p.m GMT at the ExCeL London, United Kingdom. At the end of the extravagant show, one of the 111 contestants will be crowned winner by reigning Miss World, Vanessa Ponce of Mexico.

The ceremony will be hosted by Miss World 2013 Megan Young and singer Peter Andre. He will also perform his hit Mysterious Girl at the event. Fans of the show will be treated to a performance by British R&B duo, Misunderstood (Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere).

Where to watch live online

The Miss World live stream is available at the Miss World website. However, it is a pay-per-view set-up, with the stream costing $2 for access. The pageant used to live stream the event on YouTube, but they have stopped that this year.

For live updates on the show, keep an eye on their Facebook page. Twitter updates can be followed on @MissWorldLtd. Viewers can also share their best moments with #MissWorld and #MW2019.

British TV personality Piers Morgan has been chosen to interview the final five contestants at the Miss World pageant finals. Previously, he took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote: "I will be head judge at this year's Miss World ceremony on Saturday in London. I can't begin to imagine how thrilled the 120 contestants will be to hear this..."

The Miss World contest is one of the oldest international beauty pageants and was first created in the UK in 1951 by Eric Morley. The original contest was introduced as part of the Festival of Britain celebrations.

In 1951, 26 women competed for the crown, with Sweden's Kiki Haakonson named the first Miss World. Throughout the 1950s, the swimsuit outfits caught attention from the public. Within a few years, it garnered a global audience when it was televised by the BBC from 1959 to 1979 and then Thames Television until 1988. In 1970, the competition hosted by Bob Hope was the single most-watched show of the year in Britain.

Miss World contestants compete in various categories such as top model, sports, multimedia, beach fashion, and Beauty with a Purpose. According to the tradition, the winner will spend the winning year in London and travelling to represent the Miss World Organisation (MWO) and its causes.