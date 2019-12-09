South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi on Sunday was crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2019, the 68th edition of the coveted beauty pageant. The South African beauty, who made an impact with her final answer at the international beauty pageant earning her the Miss Universe crown has just shared a post on Twitter expressing how grateful she is for receiving the honour.

Zozibini Tunz's latest post on her Twitter account says, "Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it. May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine. I am #MissUniverse2019."

Teach leadership to young girls

As an activist as well as a social worker, the South African beauty is expected to take up the responsibility and perform her duty as a Miss Universe in the most graceful manner. When asked by host Steve Harvey, What's the most important thing we should teach young girls today?", Tunzi said that she thinks that young girls should be taught about leadership.

Meanwhile, all will be surprised to know how talented the new Miss Universe is. From a supermodel to being a social worker and an activist, and then becoming Miss Universe 2019, the South African beauty's list goes on.

Meanwhile, Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson has earned the first runner up title of Miss Universe 2019 while Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón became the second runner-up in the international competition.

Second runner up is an author

Interestingly, Miss Universe 2019 first runner up Madison Anderson has become the country's highest non-winning placement after Cynthia Olavarría, first runner-up of Miss Universe 2005 while second runner up Sofía Aragón is a known author with two books to her credit, one of which is El color de lo Invisible, that focuses on women empowerment.