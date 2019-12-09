Former Miss Universe and American fashionista Olivia Culpo has wooed her fans at the Miss Universe 2019 after she made a splash in a fancy yellow dress on Sunday in Atlanta. Her look in the red carpet resembled that of princess Belle from the Hollywood film Beauty and the Beast.

Fans took to social media to compliment her. One of the fans on Twitter wrote, "Olivia Culpo is like Princess Belle for real!!" while another fan wrote, "Olivia Culpo looks just like Belle in that beautiful gold dress," as per a leading entertainment website.

Culpo donned the strapless floor-length ruffled dress and finished the classy look with gold earrings and some rings. Olivia, who was joined by Vanessa Lachey and Ally Brooke at the Miss Universe pageant was crowned Miss Universe in the year 2012, the first from the United States since the year 1997.

Fans go gaga over Olivia Culpo's look in ruffled yellow gown

Meanwhile, the winner of Miss Universe 2019 has been announced and it will take you by surprise to know that South Africa has won the 68th edition of the international beauty pageant. Yes, South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned the winner after host Steve Harvey made the announcement on Sunday.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's love story is like a fairytale

On the personal front, Olivia is known to be in a relationship with professional football player Christian McCaffrey. Olivia in an interview revealed that she and McCaffrey, a 23-year-old Carolina Panthers player have been dating each other for six months. She also said that both of them have many things in common.

Talking about her and her footballer boyfriend McCaffrey, on Sunday night ahead of the Miss Universe 2019 competition, the former Miss Universe said, "We have so much in common. It's really easy for us, so I'm grateful." Olivia was previously in a relationship with Detroit Lions player Danny Amendola, however, they split in 2018 as things eventually fell apart.