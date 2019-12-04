South Korean singer Minzy has expressed her frustration over the verdict of her legal battle with her agency Music Works on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. This comes after the Seoul Central District Court denied her request to nullify her contract with Music Works.

On Instagram, Minzy wrote that she will begin a new legal dispute with the company though it would be a long and arduous one. She stated that the contract promised her at least 4 albums in a year as well as full support toward the promotion but in the past 4 years only one album has been promoted. "They've barely supported me in any activities. I've never once laid eyes on documentation of earnings, and they have not paid me a single penny," she wrote in her post.

She, however, said that the most important thing to her is to continue her career as a singer, and not the money. This is precisely why the singer said she wanted to nullify the contract and reach some sort of settlement with the company or end it as soon as possible through the court's mediation. However, "it did not work out that way and so I have no choice but to file a lawsuit and unveil the truth through legal procedures," she said.

At the end she wrote, "I will fight through this for my fans who are always supporting me and cheering me on. I promise to show you an honest and earnest individual, whether on stage or off stage."

In September, Minzy had filed a request to nullify her contract with Music Works, and also asked for 50 million KRW as contract termination fees. However, on Wednesday, the court declared that Minzy's contract is still valid with Music Works and denied to entertain her request.

Music Works version

On its part, Music Works maintained that the contract termination was denied by the court but it is open to discuss with the singer about her future activities. A company representative told Xsports News: "It is true that [Minzy's] contract termination request has been rejected. We plan to discuss her future activities favorably."

After leaving YG Entertainment, Minzy signed with Music Works as a solo artist in April 2016.