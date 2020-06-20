Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar has revealed that her father was diagnosed with COVID-19. She said 92-year-old Jim Klobuchar had tested positive for coronavirus.

Klobuchar's disclosure came just a day after withdrawing from the list of Joe Biden's running mates. Jim Klobuchar is also a well known personality and a long-time columnist at the Star Tribune. He has authored several books including Sixty Minutes with God and Walking Briskly Toward the Sunset.

Klobuchar said her father was housed in an assisted living facility and that he was doing well. The senator's husband, John Bessler, had also tested positive for COVID-19 in March and was hospitalized.

Klobuchar's Love for Family

Speaking about the need to help each other during COVID-19, Klobuchar had said that her husband had given his plasma twice. "Anyone who has recovered from COVID, giving plasma is a really good thing to do: Blood plasma from people who recovered is a safe COVID-19 treatment, study says," she had written on her Twitter account.

Klobuchar had said her husband suffered from pneumonia and was on oxygen but clarified that he was not ventilator support. "My husband has coronavirus. I love him and not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease," she had said. But Klobuchar did not undergo any test for COVID-19 on the advice of her doctor.

Referring to her father's condition, Klobuchar said many people in their 90's have completely recovered from coronavirus and hoped the same for her father. As he is kept in isolation, Klobuchar said, "I'm going to go see him through the window at the assisted living facility," reported Wcax3.

Pitching For Women

She had asked Biden to field a woman for the post of vice president and to seize the historic moment as she announced her withdrawal from the race as the presidential contender's running mate.

Klobuchar's popularity was reportedly declining with the George Floyd murder case and protests. The Minnesota senator was linked to a case with Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of killing Floyd. According to reports, the former prosecutor's office had probed Chauvin in 2006 in the case related to the shooting of Wayne Reyes. She was serving as a senator then and her office had sent the case to a grand jury. But the jury ruled that the use of force against Reyes, who had stabbed two people before pointing a sawed-off shotgun at police, was justified and did not charge Chauvin.

This was also being used against Klobuchar who later quit the race as Biden's running mate.