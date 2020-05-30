The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of shirking responsibility. He also criticized Trump for insulting him on social media in the midst of a crisis in Minneapolis as well as in the country.

After the killing of George Floyd, who is a black-American, by a white police officer in Minneapolis, several protest movements have erupted all over the U.S. as soon as the video of the incident featuring two policemen and Floyd went viral on social media.

Minneapolis has seen large-scale demonstrations as protesters call for the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck and suffocated him to death, as well as three other officers who were present at the scene to be criminally prosecuted. Meanwhile, Trump decided to use Twitter as a medium to attack Frey.

The attack on Mayor of Minneapolis

Trump wrote, "I can't stand back and watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."

Later, in another tweet, he mentioned, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen ... Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

But shortly after it was posted, Twitter flagged it with a "public interest notice" which warned that the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence."

Frey responded to Trump's tweets, stating, "Let me say this: weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else at a time of crisis."

He also told media that Trump "knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis," adding that "We are strong as hell." While describing the situation he mentioned it as a very "difficult time," during the press conference he also added that "better be damn sure that we're going to get through this."

The Minneapolis protests

On Thursday night, as per some reports, police officers working in the precinct fled the building after gas lines were cut and alleged explosives were placed in the area. But there was no confirmation on explosions in the late night Thursday. However, the building continued to burn into early hours of the morning.

Later, Frey told during the press conference that he ordered all the officers to evacuate the building. He also said, "What we have seen over the past several hours and the past couple of nights is unacceptable. These are banks that people rely on to get cash, grocery stores that people rely on to get food. They are essential to our community."

Earlier, the mayor also called for the arrest of the officer who suffocated the Floyd that caused his death and tweeted Wednesday stating: "If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they'd already be behind bars."

In the midst of all chaos, the First Lady appears

First Lady Melania Trump said on Friday, "Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence," hours after Trump threatened that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

She wrote in her tweet, "I've seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can't stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let's focus on peace, prayers & healing."